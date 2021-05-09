Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1,546.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after buying an additional 232,816 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,561 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after purchasing an additional 172,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,848,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $156.13 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

