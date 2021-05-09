Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2,636.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $46,351,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $327.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

