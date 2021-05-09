Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $588,000 in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,759 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Primoris Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Primoris Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

