Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $588,000 in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,759 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Primoris Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Primoris Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit