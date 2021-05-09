Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,573 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 1,448.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after buying an additional 43,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,184,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

