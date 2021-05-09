MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MEG Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CSFB raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.59.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$7.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.15. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$8.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.