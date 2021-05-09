Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Lowered to $102.00 at SVB Leerink

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $103.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 162,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,342,000 after buying an additional 100,428 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 462,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after buying an additional 23,446 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

