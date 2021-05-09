MesChain (MES) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded down 30.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One MesChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MesChain has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. MesChain has a market cap of $132,344.60 and $30,926.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00251183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $683.18 or 0.01189820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003678 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.88 or 0.00778270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,335.22 or 0.99853949 BTC.

MesChain Coin Profile

MesChain’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,700,232 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES . MesChain’s official website is www.meschain.io

MesChain Coin Trading

