MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

MetLife has raised its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. MetLife has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MetLife to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

NYSE:MET opened at $67.16 on Friday. MetLife has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $67.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

