MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MET. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

MET opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $67.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

