MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MET. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

MET opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $67.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for MetLife (NYSE:MET)

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit