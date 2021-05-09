Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.01

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.01 and last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $534.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 4,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $233,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 60.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.