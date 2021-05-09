Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Nordea Equity Research

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Metsä Board Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of MTSAF opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Metsä Board Oyj has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

Metsä Board Oyj Company Profile

MetsÃ¤ Board Oyj produces barrier boards, folding boxboard, food service boards, and white kraftliners worldwide. The company offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods packaging, retail-ready, and food service applications, as well as market pulp products. It serves brand converters, brand owners, retailers, and merchants.

