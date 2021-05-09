Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OUKPY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,543. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

