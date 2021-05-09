Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,902. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day moving average is $142.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

