Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MPB stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $228.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.65. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.