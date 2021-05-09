Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MTX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 131,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,407. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King upped their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

