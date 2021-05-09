Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Tops $17.89 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $41.59 million and $2,512.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $17.89 or 0.00031181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00068072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00249141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $709.96 or 0.01237157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00031161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.62 or 0.00788718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,320.52 or 0.99885199 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,324,429 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.