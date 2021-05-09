Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and approximately $99,156.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for $509.64 or 0.00888595 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00069571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.75 or 0.00250642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.42 or 0.01226455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003700 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00031346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.33 or 0.00786928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,463.09 or 1.00190327 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 69,598 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

