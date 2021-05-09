Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.20 billion-$41.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.65 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MG stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. Mistras Group has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

