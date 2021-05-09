Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.20 billion-$41.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.65 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MG stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. Mistras Group has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit