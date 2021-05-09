Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) Price Hits $0.0022

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (CURRENCY:MCPC) traded down 26.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has a total market cap of $20,743.40 and $12.00 worth of Mobile Crypto Pay Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Mobile Crypto Pay Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00030313 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001151 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004691 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003716 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

