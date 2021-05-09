ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.47 Million

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to announce $471.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $497.65 million. ModivCare posted sales of $282.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MODV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MODV traded up $10.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.78. The company had a trading volume of 144,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,080. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $57.34 and a 52-week high of $184.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit