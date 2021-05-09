ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to announce $471.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $497.65 million. ModivCare posted sales of $282.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MODV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MODV traded up $10.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.78. The company had a trading volume of 144,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,080. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $57.34 and a 52-week high of $184.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

