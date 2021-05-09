MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.90 million.

NASDAQ:MGI traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,613,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,175. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.57 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGI shares. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

