Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

MNST traded down $3.77 on Friday, hitting $91.25. 6,011,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,237. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.13.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monster Beverage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

