Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $105.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

MNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

MNST opened at $91.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

