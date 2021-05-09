Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $322.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $322.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $332.67.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $334.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $243.13 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.63.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 85.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Moody’s by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 232,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

