Morgan Stanley Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $142.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.66. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $125.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,590 shares of company stock worth $20,668,540. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

