Morgan Stanley Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $259.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $259.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $234.84 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.97 and its 200 day moving average is $217.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.