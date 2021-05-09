Morgan Stanley Boosts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $32.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.65.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Schneider National by 236.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $920,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Schneider National by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

