Morgan Stanley Increases Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $92.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.88. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,336,000. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 171,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

