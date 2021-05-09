Morgan Stanley Raises East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $90.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,916 shares of company stock worth $287,974 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.