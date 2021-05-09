Morgan Stanley Raises East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $90.00

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,916 shares of company stock worth $287,974 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit