Morgan Stanley Trims Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Target Price to $72.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 879,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 34,613 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,757 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

