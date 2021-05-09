MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $10.56 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 280,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 6.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,248. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $39.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.