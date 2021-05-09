MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,886,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,886. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

