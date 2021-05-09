MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.84 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,814,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,147,000.

NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.72. 2,104,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $80.76.

