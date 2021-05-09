MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,822,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,428,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.24. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.