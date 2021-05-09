MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WSM traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $186.70. 1,135,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,320. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $188.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 48.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

