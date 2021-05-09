MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 million-$1.30 million.

MOSY stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,254. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. MoSys has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 81.92% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

