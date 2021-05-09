MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 million-$1.30 million.

MOSY stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,254. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. MoSys has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 81.92% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit