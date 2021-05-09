Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post sales of $153.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.20 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $150.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $527.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.65 million to $536.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $562.10 million to $594.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of MPAA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. 26,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.58 million, a PE ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after buying an additional 120,358 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth about $10,126,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

