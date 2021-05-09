Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $199.07 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $124.36 and a one year high of $199.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

