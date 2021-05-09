Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $194.74 and last traded at $194.05, with a volume of 2519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.03.

The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,989 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,635,000 after purchasing an additional 227,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,555,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,270,000 after buying an additional 96,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.83 and a 200 day moving average of $176.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

About Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

