Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $11.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.58. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $199.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.