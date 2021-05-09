Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.700-8.800 EPS.

Shares of MSI traded up $11.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.07. 1,440,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,450. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $199.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.58. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.00.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

