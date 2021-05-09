MovieBloc (MBL) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.19 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $91.78 million and $8.19 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00086716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00066544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00105243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.11 or 0.00790305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00049781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,347.46 or 0.08989599 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,402,212,268 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.