MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of MP opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.98.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. JHL Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,180,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after buying an additional 1,106,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

