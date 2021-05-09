MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Posts Earnings Results

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MP stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. 7,383,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,290. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

