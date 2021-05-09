MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the highest is $2.34. MSCI posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,057,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MSCI by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 637,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,450,000 after purchasing an additional 98,035 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,408,000 after acquiring an additional 87,517 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $6.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $482.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,486. MSCI has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $495.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $452.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

