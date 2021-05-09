MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives C$57.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTY. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

MTY Food Group stock traded up C$0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 67,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,126. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.47. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$17.03 and a 12 month high of C$58.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.1800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

