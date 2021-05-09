MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 23,140 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 504,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 76,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 38,799 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 140,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.