MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 10,646 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.37% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $34,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

SCHV stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

