MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 20,959 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $74,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $223.56 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $227.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.07.

