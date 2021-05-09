Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €300.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €274.25 ($322.65).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

